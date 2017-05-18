Religious People Are Happier, According to New Study

A poll by Relationships in America found a strong correlation exists between religious affiliation and happiness. The study used three indicators — frequency of church attendance, self-rated religiousness and spirituality — to show the contribution of religious commitment to personal happiness.

Reuters/John GressWorshipers fill the 7,000-seat Willow Creek Community church during a Sunday service in South Barrington, Illinois.

The survey sampled 15,738 Americans between 18 to 60 years old and found that 45 percent of those who go to church weekly described themselves as "very happy" while only 28 percent of those who don't go felt happiness. Conversely, those who didn't attend religious services weekly are twice as likely to say they are "very unhappy" (4 percent) compared to those who attended (2 percent).

This link between religiosity and happiness stems from social support within religious communities. The study found that being surrounded by friends and a congregation who share common beliefs and motivations is a key way in which faith and happiness connect.

These statistics tying happiness to religiosity have held true over time. Past studies have established that those with faith generally have high levels of "life satisfaction" than those without. A 2008 research in Europe suggested that some factor in either belief or its observance offer benefits.

Using information from household surveys, experts analyzed the attitudes of Christians and learned they are better able to cope with difficult situations such as divorce or losing a job. This is because religion could offer a "buffer" that shielded them from life's disappointments.

"[O]ur analysis suggested that religious people suffered less psychological harm from unemployment than the non-religious," study co-author Prof. Andrew Clark of Paris School of Economics said. "What we found was that religious people were experiencing current day rewards rather than storing them up for the future," he added.

Prof. Leslie Francis of the University of Warwick suggested that the benefit could stem from the increased "purpose of life" felt by believers. Justin Thacker, head of Theology for the Evangelical Alliance, agreed, saying most of it came from the meaning, purpose, and value that can be found in believing in God.