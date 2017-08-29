Remy Ma Nicki Minaj Feud Updates: 'Love & Hip Hop: New York' Star Disses Long-Time Nemesis at the 2017 VMAs

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Remy Ma during the 2016 performance of her track 'All the Way Up' in 2016.

It seems like the long running feud between hip hop rappers Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj is still going strong, especially after the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star threw shade against the "Anaconda" singer during Sunday's 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Just before the commercial break of the televised awards show during the pre-show event where she appeared with Terrence Jenkins, Remy said, "The 2017 MTV VMAs are back in two minutes." But she immediately followed it up with an obvious diss against her nemesis, saying: "Nicki, what's good?"

The statement was captured by those who are watching the pre-show at home and shared it on social media.

Reports mentioned that those who have watched the awards show over the years would recall that Minaj also said the same line against Miley Cyrus during the 2015 MTV VMAs, after the "Wrecking Ball" singer told New York Times that Minaj was "not very polite" when the latter commented on Twitter that videos that feature very slim bodies like Cyrus' could guarantee a Video of the Year nomination unlike hers.

To retaliate, the rapper threw shade at the pop star-actress during the actual awards show, saying: "And now back to this b---h that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press — Miley, what's good?"

Minaj was also present during Sunday night's VMAs at The Forum in Inglewood, California, but she has yet to react to Remy's latest attack against her.

Fans of both rappers know that the feud between the two began in 2007, Minaj allegedly dissed Remy in her single "Dirty Money." While Minaj never confirmed or denied if the record was really intended to throw shade against her, Remy still believed that the song was really intended to insult her.

On her end, Remy released a song titled "Shether" in her SoundCloud account in February 2017 after Minaj reportedly attacked her in the songs "Swalla" and "Make Love."