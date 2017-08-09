Renee O'Connor, Kim Fields, and Jaci Velasquez Merge God and Cultures in Film 'A Question of Faith' (Trailer)

(Photo: Instagram/A Question of Faith) "A Question of Faith" set to hit theaters Sept. 29 , 2017.

"A Question of Faith," set to hit theaters Sept. 29, brings together a star-studded cast for a movie about three different cultures who come together in faith after a texting and driving tragedy.

Pegged the "first of its kind," the film was produced by an African-American female producer — and is also the premiere "faith-based feature" for veteran producer Angela White of Silver Lining Entertainment.

"A Question of Faith" is comprised of a well-known cast, including Renee O'Connor ("Xena"), Richard T. Jones (Tyler Perry's "Why Did I Get Married"), Kim Fields ("Facts of Life"), C. Thomas Howell ("The Amazing Spider Man"), Gregory Alan Williams ("Greenleaf"), Jaci Velasquez ("I'm Not Ashamed," platinum Christian recording artist), and T.C. Stallings ("War Room").

The film follows the lives of three families whose paths "collide when two tragedies strike back to back. All three families find themselves at a crossroads, questioning their faith and the higher power that guides our destinies. Chance encounters with one another lead to a chain of events imminently bringing the families' worlds closer together, until a moment of truth. But, when the connection is revealed, will the consequences of the aftermath bring them together or tear their faith apart?"

According to a statement shared with The Christian Post, "A Question of Faith" touches on "timely topics such as racial prejudice, the debate surrounding organ donation, while intertwining a strong Christian message."

O'Connor recently talked about her role in the new film, before the premiere of the film at MegaFest.

"I love to be a part of a film that gives a positive message," O'Connor told Fox News. "This was the type of film that I'm always looking for, something that's spiritual and tries to make people feel good or more inspired. The opportunity came up and I really wanted to work on the film."

Speaking about the Christian message in "A Question of Faith," the 46-year-old said: "I think there's definitely a larger audience looking for films with a message. ... People are looking for something that will inspire them, help them connect more with the community, connect with something higher than ourselves."

"A Question of Faith" hits more than 600 theaters by way of Pure Flix on Sept. 29. For more information, visit the website.