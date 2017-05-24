Reports Reveal Many Don't Get Sufficient Hours of Sleep: Should it Be Seven or Eight Hours?

Recent reports reveal that more people sleep less at night and are at a higher risk of major health disorders.

REUTERS/Albert GeaSome sources say that the ideal number of hours of sleep is seven, while others insist it should be eight.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reveals that many Americans are actually not getting enough sleep, and this makes them more susceptible to some health issues, including obesity. While the survey conducted by NBC Montana reveals there are varying reasons why the Montanans don't get the ideal number of hours of sleep, which is seven hours a night according to CDC, they all agreed that sleep is important.

On the other hand, a study of the Marche Polytechnic University in Italy reveals that sleep deprivation leads the brain cells into eating worn-out cells and debris into an overdrive as evidenced by laboratory mice. While this may be beneficial to humans, as the brain cells eradicate the harmful debris and rebuild the brain connections, Michele Bellesi of the said university reveals this can cause health problems in humans in the long run, increasing a person's risk of Alzheimer's disease and other neurological disorders.

Meanwhile, another source reveals that Brits only get an average of six hours of sleep a night. According to a report based on the research commissioned by Travelodge, money matters, a snoring partner, nervousness or excitement over an upcoming event are some of the factors that cause the Brits to have insufficient number of hours of sleep.

However, in the same research, it is also revealed that modern-day gadgets are also some to blame for the changing sleep pattern of the Brits, resulting in insufficient sleeping hours.

"Nowadays, due to the convenience of smart phones, bedtime is now a time to work, shop, socialise and basically cram more activities into our lives; which can affect the length and quality of our sleep," Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman shares.

Apparently, while CDC claims that seven hours is the ideal number hours of sleep, Marche Polytechnic University and the Travelodge research suggest it should be eight. Whatever the truth is, it is clear that many people don't spend more than six hours on sleep every night, and that sleep deprivation has negative effects on a person's well-being.