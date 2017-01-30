'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' DLC News: PS4 Gets First Dibs on Banned Footage DLC

Capcom's survival-horror title "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" has just been officially released this week, much to the delight of the fans. It doesn't appear to be showing signs of slowing down though, as more downloadable contents (DLCs) are on their way in a short span of time.

The game has released information for two upcoming DLCs collectively known as the Banned Footages Vol. 1 and Vol 2. These are expansions to the horror experience but are not necessarily to have a complete feel of the title. It does, however, add more content and thrill to the already haunting world of "Resident Evil 7."

In a PlayStation blog post, Capcom social media specialist Kellen Haney says that PlayStation 4 owners will be the first to experience the two DLCs before anyone else does. For the horror aficionado, this is reason enough to be happy about having a PlayStation 4 (PS4).

As such, Banned Footage Vol. 1 is available for PS4 starting Jan. 31 for $9.99. Purchase of this DLC gives the content "Bedroom," in which the player has to escape without letting the horrendous matriarch Marguerite Baker notice, and "Nightmare," where hordes of the Molded rush toward the player until morning.

An extra mode dubbed "Ethan Must Die" is also part of the first DLC. This is in a completely different reality in which the Bakers' mansion is turned into a house filled with traps designed to kill any intruder, creating a surprising challenge.

Banned Footage Vol. 2 arrives on the PS4 first on Feb. 14 for $14.99. Two more contents are added as part of the DLC, with "21" being a deathly gambling game with Lucas Baker whereas a loss means losing something more important than money, and "Daughters" which traces back to the history of the Baker family before the "Biohazard" incident.

As an extra mode and a break from the horror, "Jack's 55th Birthday" is a hilarious minigame in which the player tries to feed Jack until he is full. To do this, the gamer needs to scour the mansion and fight off enemies to make it a special day for the head of the family.

For Xbox One and PC players, both DLCs will be made available by Feb. 21. For those who wish to get an added value for their dollar, the Season Pass would be a great deal as it provides both DLCs and an additional chapter.