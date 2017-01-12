'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' Release Date, News: Free Movie Passes Come With Pre-orders for US players

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

As the release of "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" approaches, developer Capcom announced that players from the United States who will pre-order the game will also get a free digital copy of the "Resident Evil: Retribution" movie.

Capcom/Resident Evil 7"Resident Evil 7" gameplay screenshot

This week, Capcom announced that players in the U.S. who will pre-order the game are entitled to get more freebies other than the movie's digital copy. Pre-orders made through GameStop and the Xbox Store give players a chance to win the "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" Survival Pack bonus.

On the other hand, U.S. customers pre-ordering the game through the PlayStation Network will not get a free download of the "Resident Evil" movie, but they are entitled to a coupon code that will give them a 40 percent discount on the "Resident Evil" Collection.

The bundle includes "Resident Evil," "Resident Evil: Apocalypse," "Resident Evil: Extinction," "Resident Evil: Afterlife" and "Resident Evil: Retribution," all in High Definition.

Those who will pre-order and buy the game via GameStop and the Xbox Store up to Feb. 6 are eligible for the free movie download. The discount offer for PlayStation players lasts until Jan. 23.

Players who will pre-order through GameStop will get a redemption code printed on their receipts upon picking up the game. This code will be used to digitally download "Resident Evil: Retribution." For PlayStation 4 players (who purchased through GameStop), they can download the movie through the VUDU app, while Xbox One players can redeem their movie copy via the Xbox Store.

Players who will avail digital pre-orders via the Xbox Store will get their redemption codes through the Xbox Live message center. Codes will be sent 10 to 14 days after the offer ends on Feb. 6. On the other hand, PlayStation players who will get the game digitally through the PS Network will also receive a system message that contains the code for the discount coupon.

On other news, Hajime Horiuchi of Capcom was recently quoted teasing players that the upcoming game is going to be more difficult than the previous installments. In an interview with Xbox: The Official Magazine (via GamingBolt), Horiuchi reportedly said: "We wanted to focus more on the aspect of fear. We worried that if the game's too easy and these enemy encounters aren't too big of a deal then players aren't going to feel that tension, not going to feel that anxiety. We wanted to make sure that even if you're pitted up in a one versus one situation, that one enemy is capable of killing you."

"Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" is slated for release on Tuesday, Jan. 24.