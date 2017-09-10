'Resident Evil 7' Gameplay News: Gold Edition and Next DLC Comes in December

Capcom A promotional still from the gameplay of the upcoming "Resident Evil 7" free DLC titled "Not a Hero."

Capcom has now confirmed that "Resident Evil 7's" Gold Edition variant and free downloadable contents will arrive in December.

In a recent blog post, developers from Capcom revealed that they would release the "Resident Evil 7" Gold Edition before the year ends. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The Gold Edition release will include the base game as well as the already available post-launch DLC "Banned Footage" add-ons. On a more positive note, Capcom will also include the third and upcoming content for "Resident Evil 7" titled "End of Zoe" in the Gold Edition.

This could be a good purchase for gamers who are just about to start playing the game. Meanwhile, Capcom also confirmed they would sell the add-on game contents separately.

On the other hand, the delayed free DLC for "Resident Evil 7" called "Not a Hero" will also be released alongside the Gold Edition on Dec. 12.

According to the same blog, the "End of Zoe" add-on content will focus on expanding the story of Jack and Marguerite's daughter. It will also explore "the aftermath of the events of 'Resident Evil 7.'"

On the other hand, the upcoming free DLC "Not a Hero" will bring back a familiar character: Chris Redfield. In this title, his main goal is to "[chase] down an elusive foe."

According to Capcom's post: "'Not a Hero' explores events directly after Ethan Winters' fight to escape from the twisted Baker family in Resident Evil 7 biohazard and offers a different take on survival horror."

Chris Redfield is set to explore the Baker family's mansion as "Not a Hero" introduces an entire new array of new weapons and equipment that players will need to tackle "bio organic threats." The place will also feature "maze-like caverns" that will first be seen in the free DLC.

Capcom has also teased that "Not a Hero" will bring in a "new type of enemy."

"Not a Hero" was slated to be released on a much earlier schedule. However, back in April, Capcom announced that they needed more time to develop the DLC, which forced them to delay its launch.

On the other hand, "End of Zoe" is also automatically available for players who purchased the game's Season Pass and Deluxe Edition.