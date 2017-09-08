'Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition' To Be Released This December

Facebook/residentevil The Gold Edition of "Resident Evil 7" will be available in December.

Players of Capcom's survival horror video game "Resident Evil 7" will be able to get their hands on its Gold Edition this December, alongside other downloadable content.

According to GameSpot, the Gold Edition, which will be launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, will be like any other "definitive collection." Aside from the base game, the package will arrive with three other expansions - Banned Footage Vol. 1, Banned Footage Vol. 2, and the much-awaited "End of Zoe." Capcom has revealed that "End of Zoe" will focus on Jack and Marguerite Baker's daughter following the events of the main game. This DLC will let players explore new swamp environments, as well as battle against new enemies.

The game developer has also announced that the delayed "Not a Hero" DLC will be released also in December, just like the Gold Edition. The expansion was originally slated to be made available in spring, but Capcom postponed it for further improvements. Director Masachika Kawata and producer Koshi Nakanishi previously explained that they want it to be in the same high quality status as the main game.

"We were working very hard to get the DLC ready in time for the Spring release, and we got close to completing the game content. Our aim is for this content is to match the high quality of the main game, so we need more development time in order to achieve that goal," Kawata said.

"Not a Hero" is set after the events of "Resident Evil 7," where BSAA soldier Chris Redfield will have to face the "horrors that lurk underneath the Baker's mansion." This will be available for download for free, no matter what copy of "Resident Evil 7" players own.

"Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition" and the "End of Zoe" DLC will both be available on Dec. 12. At the moment, there is still is no pricing for the package. Meanwhile, the expansion will also be available for a separate download at $14.99.