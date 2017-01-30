'Resident Evil 7' News: Game Ending Teases New DLC, Familiar Character Return?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Resident Evil 7" players who finished the game got a surprise from Capcom in the form of a teaser for new downloadable content (DLC) coming to the game.

Capcom/Resident Evil 7"Resident Evil 7" gameplay screenshot

Those who completed it all and finished the whole thing down to the credits were greeted by a surprising message revealing the unannounced "Not a Hero" DLC, which has a release date set for spring.

It was labelled as an "additional free content" for "Resident Evil 7," which will be released in the months to come. The teaser came with an image of a familiar face.

Spoiler Alert! The following contains plot details on the ending of "Resident Evil 7." Read at your own discretion.

It is believed that the "Not a Hero" DLC will focus on a character that goes by the name Redfield. Many assume it is Chris Redfield, whom fans would know from "Resident Evil 1," "Resident Evil 5" and "Resident Evil 6."

However, it is to be pointed out that the Redfield in the teaser image looks nothing like the Chris fans knew and loved in the abovementioned iterations of the game.

The character being introduced in the DLC, who appeared in the waning moments of "Resident Evil 7," also appears to be someone who works for the enemies of the established hero.

The title of the mysterious "Resident Evil 7" DLC also suggests that the character may not even be a force of good. This hints that not all Redfields could be trusted.

Whether Chris and this Redfield from the "Not a Hero" DLC are one and the same, which many believe is unlikely, or related but with different points of view on things, remains to be seen.

It looks like it will not be a while before fans learn more about this surprise new "Resident Evil 7" DLC. Capcom will likely reveal more about "Not a Hero" as early as next month.