'Resident Evil 7' News: Gold Edition Announced; Next DLC Arrives in December

(Photo: Facebook/ResidentEvil7BiohazardVII) "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" promotional photo.

"Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" will have a Gold Edition, Capcom announced on Tuesday.

The Gold Edition will include the End of Zoe campaign, which centers on one of the Baker daughters — Zoe. Known as a member of the Baker clan who terrorizes protagonist Ethan, Zoe is one of the major characters in the game. Unfortunately, her fate at the end of the main game was left unclear.

The storyline of this new campaign takes place after the main game's events. Described by Capcom as a "shocking installment," End of Zoe tasks players to fight against new opponents as they explore more swamp-filled locations.

Aside from being an add-on for the Gold Edition, End of Zoe will be released as a season pass update as well. It can also be purchased on its own for $14.99/€14.99/£11.99.

In addition, Capcom recently confirmed that the long-delayed Not a Hero downloadable content (DLC) finally has a release date. The add-on, which lets players take on the role of Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance (BSAA) soldier Chris Redfield, will be available for free starting December 12 — regardless of which "Resident Evil 7" copy players own.

Not a Hero marks the return of the veteran "Resident Evil" character Redfield. The episode was initially planned for a launch this spring, but Capcom decided to delay its release.

"Taking place after the horrific events that befell Ethan Winters in 'Resident Evil 7 Biohazard,' 'Not a Hero' brings a brand new experience playing as Chris to face new threats not met in the main game," reads the new content's official synopsis. "As a member of New Umbrella, Chris and team quickly set up a strategy to counter this latest threat. Will Chris once again solve the mystery of this latest outbreak and make it out of the plantation's dungeons alive?" the summary continues.

Developed and published by Capcom, "Resident Evil 7" is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.