'Resident Evil 7' News: 'Not A Hero' and 'End of Zoe' DLC Gets A Release Date

Capcom official website A promotional still from the gameplay of the upcoming "Resident Evil 7" free DLC titled "Not a Hero."

Developed by Capcom, "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" has garnered a lot of positive attention since the survival horror video game was released earlier this year.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the downloadable content (DLC) titled "Not A Hero." Recent reports have revealed that the DLC finally be released on Dec. 12, along with another edition of "Resident Evil 7."

According to reports, "Not A Hero" will feature Chris Redfield. Its storyline takes place in the same universe that character Ethan Winters fought through, with new challenges and experiences that were not seen in the original gameplay. Capcom said that Redfield is a member of New Umbrella, and he is tasked to devise a strategy that will help him solve the mystery of the outbreak as well as make it out alive.

"Not A Hero" DLC will be given away for free on all the platforms where "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" is available.

Another DLC titled "End of Zoe" will also be released on the same date, as well as a Gold Edition of the popular game title, which includes all the DLC that was released thus far. Unlike "Not A Hero," "End of Zoe" can be purchased separately for $14.99 in the game's season pass.

In the third DLC, the gameplay will focus on Zoe, whose fate was left as a mystery at the end of "Resident Evil 7." She was part of the Baker family and was seemingly intent on terrorizing Ethan, while also helping players throughout the campaign. She did not receive a proper ending in the game, and the DLC is expected to elaborate on her storyline.

The Gold Edition will contain "Banned Footage Vol. 1," Banned Footage Vol. 2," "Not A Hero," and "End of Zoe." Everything will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.