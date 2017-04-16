'Resident Evil 7' Producer Says Plans for 'Resident Evil 8' Are Underway

Capcom's widely praised horror/survival game "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" has just been released in the early months of the year, yet it is already establishing itself as the benchmark for the genre it is in. While it is still relatively new, it looks like the developers are not slowing down as plans for "Resident Evil 8" are already being laid out.

In a "The Making Of" video, executive producer Jun Takeuchi said that the seventh installment marks the gold standard for their horror titles. He also mentioned that it will become the springboard for plans of upcoming Resident Evil titles, considering how the gaming community received the game.

As far as the theme, Takeuchi says, "We will always want to create horror experiences where the characters overcome a difficult situation. That to me is what survival horror is all about, and the next Resident Evil game, and the one after that, every future Resident Evil, will feature characters getting through crises like this."

The formula created for "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" has created desirable results, where helplessness and bravery is at the core of the whole experience. Seeing that the community responds positively to such impulse, it becomes a masterpiece where succeeding games will learn and improve from.

Of course, while the latest game did amazing, the developers are still looking to innovating while maintaining the core theme. "We're already thinking about various plans for the next game, but we also want to see how we can continue to evolve survival horror itself," Takeuchi explained.

"Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" certainly has helped Capcom get back on top, capturing the imagination of players worldwide. It has tickled the fancy of every gamer, thus it was able to sell over 3 million copies in its first few weeks alone, standing as testament to its success.

What will "Resident Evil 8" be like? That will be something to look forward to.