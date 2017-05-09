'Resident Evil Code Veronica X' Release Date, Latest News: Capcom Announces PS4 Version

PlayStation 4 (PS4) is getting another retro game added to its library of PlayStation 2 originals. Capcom has recently announced that "Resident Evil Code Veronica X" will be launched for the PS4 this week as part of the current game console's PS2 Classics collection.

(Photo: Capcom)A screenshot from the video game "Resident Evil Code Veronica X."

Capcom broke the news through the official Twitter account of "Resident Evil," in which the company shared a post stating, "Resident Evil Code Veronica X is coming to PS2 Classics next week on PS4."

Resident Evil Code Veronica X is coming to PS2 Classics next week on PS4! Grab it starting May 9 in North America and May 10 in Europe! pic.twitter.com/4sIU9Gbmsk — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) May 5, 2017

The PS4 version of the game title will be available on May 9 in North America, and will be released a day after, on May 10, in Europe.

According to GameRant, "Resident Evil Code Veronica X" is an updated version of Capcom's original game title released in 2000 for the Dreamcast which was back then called "Resident Evil Code Veronica."

An improved version of this title that came with nine additional minutes of cutscene footage and graphical enhancements was launched for the PS2 a year after. A high-definition remastered version of the video game was later released in 2011 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

It is the fourth major installment in the popular "Resident Evil" game franchise. It picks up three months after the events of "Resident Evil 2" released in 1998, and the destruction of Raccoon City in the 1999 game "Resident Evil 3: Nemesis." The video game focuses on Claire and Chris Redfield's story, and players follow their struggle to survive amid a viral outbreak that has left the world in ruins.

The upcoming release of "Resident Evil Code Veronica X" is launching alongside the much-awaited debut of "Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy," the remastered version of the iconic game franchise which was launched for the PlayStation 1.

"Resident Evil Code Veronica X" is scheduled to be released for the PS4 on Tuesday, May 9, in North America, followed by a launch on Wednesday, May 10, in Europe.