'Resident Evil' Reboot Film Has Been Confirmed

The release of a movie reboot for the "Resident Evil" franchise has recently been confirmed.

Facebook/ResidentEvilMoviePromotional photo for "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter."

The "Resident Evil" movie franchise was originally adapted from the same title video game line developed by Capcom. In January (December 2016 to other regions), the "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" movie was released in theaters and had been advertised as the finale for the movie series.

However, during the recent Cannes Film Festival, Constantin Film chairman Martin Moszkowicz confirmed with Variety that the "Resident Evil" movie franchise will continue on as they are making a reboot film.

The report adds that Constantin Film is already developing the movie. However, details such as the title and the narrative direction it is going to take is still unclear.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that award-winning director James Wan has been enlisted to work as producer for the first "Resident Evil" reboot, according to Deadline.

Wan has quite a hefty credential list in terms of making hit movies. He has been at the frontline of making amazing thriller and horror films such as the "Insidious" series, the "Saw" series, the "Annabelle" and "The Conjuring" series, "Furious 7" and more.

Deadline has also reported that Greg Russo will pen the script for the "Resident Evil" reboot. Russo is best known for writing the "Mortal Kombat" movie.

While Milla Jovovich starred as Alice in all of the "Resident Evil" movies since 2002, reports have it that the movie reboot of the franchise will have a completely new cast. It has yet to be confirmed whether or not Jovovich will not make any form of appearance in the next films.

"Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" ended with Alice discovering the antidote to stop the spread of the T-Virus which caused the zombie apocalypse across Earth.

The movie installments of the "Resident Evil" franchise have received some unfavorable notes from various film critics including "The Final Chapter." The last movie was scrutinized for various aspects related to its narrative and filming techniques. However, the entire movie series still managed to accumulate a $1.2 billion earnings worldwide.