'Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2' Heading to Nintendo Switch Later This Year

The "Resident Evil: Revelations" video game series will officially make its way to the Nintendo Switch this fall.

Capcom Promotional image for the "Resident Evil Revelations" game.

"Resident Evil: Revelations 1 and 2" are set to be released for the Japanese gaming giant's new console, Capcom announced. The revised version of both survival horror games will have an increased frame rate at Full HD 1080p resolution. Further improvements in animation are also expected to be seen in the new and improved games.

In addition to the Switch release, fans will get a chance to play the Raid Mode alongside an interesting twist in "The Ghost Ship: Chaos." The fan-favorite mode's new version offers players access to deadlier weapons and a bunch of upgrades. However, they must first go through shaken up enemy placements before getting their rewards.

"In Late 2017, you'll be able to bring the horror of both the original 'Resident Evil Revelations' and 'Revelations 2' with you on Nintendo Switch, too!" Capcom social media executive Kellen Haney said in a press release. "I've already re-introduced you to the first game, but if you're new to both games in this series, 'Revelations 2' focuses on a pair of intertwined stories. Claire Redfield returns as a member of TerraSave, an anti-bioweapon organization that gets caught up in an insidious plot. Joined by Moira Burton, the two try to escape from a desolate prison island."

Reports noted that the "Resident Evil: Revelations Collection" will be priced at $39.99. It will come with a cartridge first game as well as a download code for the sequel. Previously released downloadable content (DLC) will also be included in the double pack. For those who only want one game, they can buy it on its own for $19.99.

Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners will also get their hands on the two remastered games. The first installment drops Aug. 29, and PS4 players will receive a special animated system if they pre-order digitally.