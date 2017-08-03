'Resident Evil: Revelations' and 'Revelations 2' Nintendo Switch Release Date News: Games to Hit Platform Later This Year

(Photo: Capcom) A screenshot of "Resident Evil: Revelations."

"Resident Evil: Revelations" and "Resident Evil: Revelations 2" are officially headed to the Nintendo Switch, finally giving the new breed of gamers to combat bioterrorism in the fresh platform.

"Resident Evil: Revelations" was originally released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2012 and was made available to the PC, PlayStation 3, Wii U and Xbox 360 the following year. The sequel was released in 2015.

The Nintendo Switch versions of "Resident Evil: Revelations" and "Resident Evil: Revelations 2" are coming "late 2017." Capcom is yet to specify the date. The studio also did not provide details on what content or potential tweaks to expect as well as the pricing.

Back in March, "Resident Evil: Revelations" was announced for release to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (PS4) this year. It will come with a "smoother" 1,920 x 1,080 resolution in addition to improved framerate, increased environmental detail and refined creature movement.

Whether or not the Nintendo Switch version of the game and "Resident Evil: Revelations 2" will get the same treatment remains to be seen at the moment. More details should arrive in the coming weeks so fans are advised to keep their eyes peeled for the announcements and updates.

"Resident Evil: Revelations" follows the story of Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield, who are on a mission to stop a bioterrorist organization from infecting the Earth's oceans with a virus.

"Resident Evil: Revelations 2," on the other hand, marks the return of Claire Redfield and the first time Barry Burton was made playable in the main series.

It was released in five episodes starting with "Penal Colony," where Barry teams up with a strange little girl as he races against the clock to save Claire and his daughter Moira, who work for the biohazard prevention agency Terra Save, after being abducted and taken to a mysterious island.