'Resident Evil: Revelations' Gameplay News: Titles to Launch on Nintendo Switch Later This Year

Capcom's survival horror titles from the "Resident Evil" franchise are coming to Nintendo's hybrid console, the Switch. The Japanese video game developer recently announced the news.

The "Resident Evil: Revelations" games will be accessible on the Nintendo Switch later this year. A specific date has yet to be set. But tech enthusiasts should expect Capcom to reveal the information in the weeks to come.

As for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers, the titles are coming this month. They will be available starting on Aug. 29. PS4 and Xbox One owners, however, will get to enjoy more as its previously launched DLC will be made available as well aside from the unlockable game rewards.

Players are definitely in for a treat. The developers have not only upgraded its resolution to a 1920 x 1080, improved its frame rate, and refined the game details but have also made revisions to the content.

The Raid mode will be available on a revamped "The Ghost Ship: Chaos" stage. It will now offer more powerful weapons and an updated enemy placement.

"Resident Evil: Revelations" first launched on Feb. 7, 2012. It adds a new storyline to the popular horror franchise. Events take place between "Resident Evil 4" and "Resident Evil 5."

It follows the story of BSAA member Jill Valentine and her new partner Parker Luciani. The pair are off on a search and rescue mission for Chris Redfield who dropped off the radar. His GPS data position was tracked to an abandoned cruise liner called the Queen Zenobia in the Mediterranean. In the confines of the ship, the duo will have to fight to survive, as enemies lurk in every corner.

"Resident Evil: Revelations" has a sequel that centers on the adventures of Claire Redfield and Barry Burton.

