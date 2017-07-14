'Resident Evil: Revelations' Gets a Release Date for PS4 and Xbox One

Steam official website "Resident Evil: Revelations" boasts of high-quality HD visuals, enhanced lighting effects, and an immersive sound experience.

Developed by Capcom years ago, "Resident Evil: Revelations" has received a release date for the highly anticipated PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One versions. The remake of the popular game title features a whole lot of new experiences that the gaming community has waited a long time to get their hands on.

"Resident Evil: Revelations" is known as "Biohazard Revelations" in Japan, and fortunately for players living there, reports indicate that the PS4 and Xbox One version will be released on Aug. 31. There is no release date yet for those in the U.S. and Europe, but the gaming community is expecting to experience it before the year ends.

Considering the fact that "Resident Evil: Revelations" was originally released for the Nintendo 3DS, there is a whole range of things to experience in the more advanced and refined version for the PS4 and Xbox One. For one thing, "Resident Evil: Revelations" for the aforementioned consoles has enhanced 1080p visuals, a port for all the downloadable contents (DLCs), and exciting gameplay.

Two months ago, Capcom actually released a trailer for "Resident Evil: Revelation" on PS4 and Xbox One. It features the gameplay to be expected and the action to play out for gamers. There are two protagonists, but the trailer focuses on Jill Valentine, who is shown to be fighting against monsters with the features of a zombie and using her skills in hand-to-hand combat, as well as her accuracy with a gun. The other protagonist, Chris Redfield, is featured in a another trailer that focuses on the exploration features "Resident Evil: Revelations."

While waiting for Capcom's flagship game title on PS4 and Xbox One, fans can go ahead and experience "Resident Evil 7," which was released early this year for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It should give them an idea of what to expect from the remastered "Resident Evil: Revelations."