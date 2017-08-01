'Restaurant to Another World' Anime Spoilers: Who Is Victoria?

Isekai Shokudo Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series "Isekai Shokudou" or "Restaurant to Another World."

Two important characters were introduced in the previous episode of "Restaurant to Another World," and one of them was responsible for writing up the dessert menu at Nekoya. Who is Victoria, and what significant role will she play as the story progresses?

The character of Victoria is voiced by Yukari Tamura in the anime. She is said to be the daughter of a human, the Duke of the Eastern continent, who became a social outcast after she manifested a latent half-elven genetic strain in her family's bloodline.

This was the reason why she chose to take the path of sorcery and thus became a pupil of the elderly sage and magician, Altorius. She was so passionate about her craft that she even became Altorius' star pupil.

She first visited Nekoya in the company of her mentor and was eventually responsible for the restaurant's dessert menu. She and her mentor are both regular patrons at Nekoya, and will often be seen coming by every once in a while through a portal of their own making.

According to a fan on Reddit, Victoria and Altorius happen to be the only two people on the other side of the door with enough magic skill to put together a stable magic portal device. Victoria, for her part, has been using this to bring up a personal door to visit Nekoya each week. It is very likely that her mentor, Altorius has been doing the same.

Victoria will once again be featured in the upcoming sixth episode, as shown in the official promo. It seems that this time, the owner of the Nekoya will be keeping things simple by putting together a sandwich followed by a baked potato with butter. What new inspiration and enlightenment will these seemingly simple recipes bring to wanderers from the other world?

"Restaurant to Another World" airs every Monday late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and every Thursday 8 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.