'Restaurant to Another World' Episode 10 Spoilers: Fairies and Elves to Enjoy Crepes and Natto at the Nekoya

Isekai Shokudo Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series "Isekai Shokudou" or "Restaurant to Another World."

Can love properly bloom in the midst of the Nekoya's delicious food on the Japanese anime series, "Restaurant to Another World"? If so, how will this potential love story affect both the popular Western Restaurant and the fantasy world they secretly cater to?

This week's episode saw Shareef, a young crown prince from the Western Continent's magical Land of Sand, visiting the Nekoya with his half sister, Renner. However, unlike every other traveler coming through the magical door of the popular restaurant, Shareef wasn't really there for the food but was instead hoping for a glimpse of Adelheid, the young princess from the Eastern Continent's Great Empire, with whom he has fallen in love with.

Will the shy prince ever be able to muster up the confidence to tell the princess how he truly feels? And how can this confession possibly affect the relations between their respective kingdoms?

On the other hand, a new waystation has just been built for the residents of the other world who wish to visit the Nekoya on a regular basis. It is being managed by the dwarves, namely, Guilhelm and his friend.

The said waystation has a mysterious steel door at the back that only the dwarves have a key for. They and the regular patrons of the Nekoya are also the only ones who know just where this door really leads to.

The preview for the next episode reveals that the restaurant will be catering to fairies and elves next in "Crepes/Natto Spaghetti."

Natto is a traditional Japanese food made from fermented soybeans. It is typically eaten on top of rice but can also be mixed in with pasta.

"Restaurant to Another World" airs every Monday late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and every Thursday 8 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.