'Restaurant to Another World' Episode 11 Spoilers: Angels and Dragons to Discover the Wonders of the Nekoya

Isekai Shokudo Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series "Isekai Shokudou" or "Restaurant to Another World."

An encounter with Kuro and her old friend, the Red Queen, will be featured on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Restaurant to Another World." There will also be a couple of inquisitive angels causing some trouble for Kuro at the Nekoya.

The preview for the upcoming episode, titled "Carpaccio/Curry Bun," shows two young angels with a very curious streak and what looks to be very jolly, but disruptive dispositions. Will Kuro be able to handle these new visitors to the Nekoya without losing her cool? How will the day's special carpaccio help the usually reserved waitress deal with their new winged patrons?

On the other hand, the preview also shows Kuro and the Red Queen conversing in their dragon forms. There are also glimpses of a brooding Kuro calmly eating her favorite curry. Could the trailer be teasing more backstory regarding the dragon of death? And is a curry bun about to become Kuro's new favorite food?

This week's episode featured fairies, along with the wood elves Fardania and Christian. It seemed that Fardania has become even more passionate about discovering and creating new culinary delights and has even planned on embarking on a journey to the Western continent in order to expand her culinary expertise.

Also, Princess Victoria may have just passed on her love of desserts to the fairies. And since the winged creatures from the Land of Flowers have completely fallen head over heels for Nekoya's fruits desserts, it seems that the magical restaurant has just gained new regular patrons to add to the steadily growing diversity of customers craving for the Master's cuisines.

"Restaurant to Another World" airs every Monday late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and every Thursday 8 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.