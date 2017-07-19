'Restaurant to Another World' Episode 4 Spoilers: What Uplifting Dishes Will Nekoya Be Serving Next?

Isekai Shokudo Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series "Isekai Shokudou" or "Restaurant to Another World."

More customers from other worlds are dropping by the Nekoya on the upcoming fourth episode of the Japanese anime series "Isekai Shokudou" or "Restaurant to Another World." What delicious food and heartwarming memories will it be serving next?

There are not many details released about the episode at the moment. However, judging by the previously aired episodes, there will undoubtedly be two new customers who will find Nekoya's special door.

The episode structure looks simple enough: something comes from somewhere in that other world. The character involved in this incident happens upon Nekoya's special door. This door only opens on Saturdays, when the Western restaurant closes its other door to their regular patrons in Tokyo.

This particular character will then be introduced to the mannerisms of Western cuisine, which will then inspire them to order, try the food, describe in detail just how good the food is. But beyond its taste, Chef's dishes also have an uncanny ability to bestow a warm and pleasant feeling to the Nekoya's customers.

In the episode titled "Omelet Rice/Tofu Stake," a hunter with pointed ears and a reptilian creature will be dropping by the Nekoya. The official trailer further shows that both of them seem to be used to forest life and are used to hunting for their own food.

What new experiences will Chef be cooking up next for these brand new characters? Will Nekoya's omelet rice and tofu steak inspire new and old memories and make these hunters want to come back for more?

The anime series has been gaining a following, not just for the delicious cuisine it serves each week, but also for its light-hearted and uplifting narrative.

"Restaurant to Another World" airs every Monday late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and every Thursday at 8 p.m. JST on AT-X. More scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.