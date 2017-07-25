'Restaurant to Another World' Episode 5 Spoilers: Can a Lonely Elf and a Proud Lion Find Comfort at Nekoya?

Isekai Shokudo Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series "Isekai Shokudou" or "Restaurant to Another World."

The Nekoya will be serving two new customers on the upcoming fifth episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series "Restaurant to Another World."

Titled "Pork Cutlet Rice Bowl/Pudding a la Mode," the episode will be featuring what looks to be a magical girl and a circus lion. The preview trailer does not reveal much about what these two characters may be going through. However, it seems to hint at a rivalry between a blond-haired female elf and the silver-haired one who will eventually become one of Nekoya's guests.

Could there be an entirely different story surrounding these two elves? How will the Master's incredibly delicious cuisine help this young elf through whatever it is that's been causing her much strife? Will the Master's cooking, coupled with the warm accommodation at the Nekoya, be enough to cheer her up?

The other customer who will be featured in the next episode is a proud-looking lion. Could he be a circus attraction or a famous actor? Perhaps he could even be a disgraced warrior, who, at one point, was or will be stabbed in the back by a knight.

Whatever his status may be, it seems that one of the Master's cuisines will be enough of a treat to ease the deep creases of hardships on his face. What new perspectives will the smell and taste of Nekoya's food bring to such a proud-looking feline?

The previous episode revealed that the Nekoya's omurice has always been such a hit in the other world, especially for the Blue Tail Tribe. A lizardman named Gaganpo has even been chosen as the chivalrous hero sent to pick up takeaway orders of omurice from the magical restaurant.

On the other hand, a vegan elf named Fardania was so satisfied by the Master's tofu steak that she vowed to one day come up with a much better tasting cuisine.

"Restaurant to Another World" airs every Monday late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and every Thursday 8 p.m. JST on AT-X. More scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.