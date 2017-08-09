'Restaurant to Another World' Episode 7 Spoilers: Will the Nekoya Hire a New Waitress?

Isekai Shokudo Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series "Isekai Shokudou" or "Restaurant to Another World."

At first glance, the Youshoku no Nekoya (Western Restaurant Nekoya) looks like a regular 50-year-old corner-shop close to the office district. But six episodes of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Restaurant to Another World," have already proven that the Nekoya is a lot more than what it seems.

On weekdays, the Nekoya opens its doors to its human customers, who come in to have a taste of the Master's Western dishes. But on Saturdays, or Day of Satur, the restaurant closes the door leading to the street in order to open yet another door leading to another world.

The Nekoya has already attracted many regular customers, all of whom have been fulfilled, touched, and satisfied in many different ways by the Master's Western offerings. In fact, the most regular customers from the other world would come in to order their specific favorites every single time that they have come to know each other by the name of their preferred dishes.

In the previous episode, more than a handful of these regular patrons came to the restaurant and ended up arguing which of their dishes make the best sandwiches. Aletta, the demon girl waitress could hardly keep up with everyone. Does this mean that the Nekoya is due for an additional staff or two?

The preview for the next episode seems to suggest that it very well does. The elf girl seen standing quietly behind Aletta in the series' key visual art is finally coming by the Nekoya. It is still unknown where she comes from or why she has just stepped into the restaurant stark naked, much to Aletta's surprise. But it seems that like any other otherworldly customer before her, she, too, will be comforted by the Master's dish.

Which dish will end up as her favorite? And will this end up being her name for the rest of the series? Where did she come from and what can possibly convince her to stay and help out at the Nekoya?

"Restaurant to Another World" airs every Monday late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and every Thursday 8 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.