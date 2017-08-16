'Restaurant to Another World' Episode 8 Spoilers: Nekoya to Serve Hamburger Steak and Cookies; Is Kuro Here to Stay?

Isekai Shokudo Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series "Isekai Shokudou" or "Restaurant to Another World."

There is a new maid at the Nekoya, and she is no ordinary girl. How will Kuro's presence at the restaurant affect the upcoming episodes of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Restaurant to Another World"?

The demon girl, Aletta finally has someone to help her out at the Nekoya, who is gradually gaining more otherworldly regulars as the series progresses. Her name is Kuro, and she happens to be one of the other world's six ancient dragons. Although she may look like an elf-girl now, she used to be a reptilian harbinger of death who ended up killing anyone who happened to cross her path.

In order to keep herself from killing innocents, she banished herself to the world's shattered moon. This is where she's been staying when he found the door connecting her world to the Nekoya. And it was due to her cluelessness and utter fascination about this new world's food, she ended up eating too much of the new chicken curry, thereby putting herself in debt that she will now be paying by working at the restaurant.

The official trailer for the next episode does not show much of what's in store for Kuro and the Nekoya. What it does show is a couple of potential Nekoya customers who will be changed by the Western-style restaurant's food items like the "Hamburger Steak/Assorted Cookies."

There is what looks to be a love story between a male human and a female mermaid. Will they be able to find love or sadness as they talk about their situation over one of Nekoya's delicious meals?

On the other hand, the restaurant's assortment of cookies is also about to change one woman's life.

"Restaurant to Another World" airs every Monday late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and every Thursday 8 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.