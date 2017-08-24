'Restaurant to Another World' Episode 9 Spoilers: What's So Special About the Master's Fried Seafood Dish and Cream Soda Recipe?

Isekai Shokudo Official Site Key visual art for the fantasy anime series "Isekai Shokudou" or "Restaurant to Another World."

The Master will be preparing seafood and cream soda on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Restaurant to Another World."

As revealed in the preview for the upcoming episode simply titled, "Fried Seafood/Cream Soda," the Nekoya will be serving some new patrons with food and good service. The trailer does not reveal much of what could be going on with their lives before they chanced upon the door leading them to the restaurant. However, it seems that like everyone else before them, they will also be comforted and won over by the food that the Master will be serving them.

What types of disagreements, issues, and conflicts can the Master's fried seafood and special cream soda solve? And will these treats really be enough to resolve their case, or at least give them the clarity of mind to think of the best solution to their problems and worries?

This week's episode also showed Aletta, the demon girl who also happens to be the Nekoya's hardworking waitress, taking on a new steady job on the other side of the door as housekeeper for the professional treasure hunter, Sarah, also known as Mince Meat Cutlet II, owing to her dish at the Nekoya.

Aletta also got the chance to meet Sarah's sister, Shia, who fell in love with the Master's exquisite cookies and has specifically told Aletta to bring her more whenever she could.

What new discoveries will Aletta have from her new job? And will she be able to juggle this with her weekend gig at the Nekoya?

"Restaurant to Another World" airs every Monday late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and every Thursday 8 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.