'Retro City Rampage DX' Is Coming to the Nintendo Switch Soon

"Retro City Rampage DX" will be available on the Nintendo Switch, a new announcement from Vblank Entertanment reveals.

According to the developer, "Retro City Rampage DX" will be heading to the Nintendo Switch eShop soon. The game has been released on virtually every platform, which makes its debut on the Nintendo Switch not much of a surprise. Regardless, fans are definitely looking forward to experiencing it on the new console.

The announcement also revealed that the version coming to the Nintendo Switch will have had some alterations in order to make gameplay seamless.

"From little things like the slightly more stylish score display, to improved enemy stomp and swimming controls, to improved lock-on targeting, and mission difficulty tweaks," the post reads. "If you couldn't beat Death Cam VHS before, you'll have a leg up on Switch!"

The company is still working on "Shakedown: Hawaii" and also provided an update on the game, assuring fans that the release of "Retro City Rampage DX" on the Nintendo Switch has not delayed anything at all.

An exact release date for "Retro City Rampage DX" on the Nintendo Switch remains to be revealed. However, Vblank Entertainment intends to roll it out within the next two weeks.

The European Nintendo Switch eShop, though, lists the game for a July 27 release. One fan was able to take screenshots of the listing, which reveals the game's price tag at 14.99 Euros. Moreover, the listing detailed some key features that fans can look forward to, including an 8-bit open world. There will also be more than 60 story missions, 40 arcade challenges, 25 weapons and power-ups, 50 vehicles to steal and equip, 200 character customizations and over 2.5 hours of chiptune music.

For extras, the upcoming game will come with the "ROM City Rampage" Prototype Version, as well as official crossovers and mini-games with "Minecraft," "Super Meat Boy," "BIT.TRIP" and "Epic Meal Time."

