'Return To Amish' News: Jeremiah Raber Files for Divorce

Facebook/ReturnToAmish A promotional image for "Return to Amish" on TLCgo.

After an intense year in the married life of "Return To Amish" stars Jeremiah and Carmela Raber, the two have finally called it quits.

Jeremiah reportedly kicked his wife out and are now currently going through a divorce. He shared all of the details in a Periscope video titled "I finally did it."

"I finally got smart," he reportedly said in the video. "I finally did it. As of today, a half hour ago, I am single as ****! I told her to get the **** out of the house. I'm done with her, no more. We're going through a divorce. I'm proud to say I stood up and kicked her out," he went on to say.

During the time the live video was airing, a viewer noticed that Jeremiah was still wearing his wedding ring. He went on to remove it after the person pointed it out.

Meanwhile, he also followed up his statements with a now-deleted Facebook post, in which he accused his ex-wife of spreading lies and apparently, playing the victim.

He also wrote that he is standing up for himself by exposing the truth. He also accused that his ex-wife does not like it and this is why she is "desperately putting out more lies."

According to 33-year-old reality series star, he tried his best to make his marriage with Carmela work and did everything she wanted him to do. Jeremiah also stated that he even planned to go to counseling, but she refused.

He added, "You can go ahead and play your little victim game for all your fans because clearly they're going to believe you over me since I haven't really said anything up until now. But I don't care in the end the real truth will be out."

Carmela reportedly also posted something on Facebook that said she went through a "living nightmare" with her estranged husband. The post has since been deleted.

It can be recalled that he was arrested in April over domestic violence. Jeremiah's ex-wife claimed that he had caused her harm by "striking her with a closed fist," showing cops several bruises on her arms and legs.

Jeremiah, however, had insisted on his innocence, claiming that he has evidence to prove it.