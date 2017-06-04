'Return to Amish' News: Sabrina High Loses Custody of Child Again, Posts Controversial Photo on Facebook

In the recent episode of "Return to Amish," Sabrina High lost custody of one of her children once again.

Facebook/ReturntoAmish"Return to Amish" promotional photo

Fans of the show know that previously, her son Oakley was taken away from her after she got involved in drug issues. When she was granted custody of her child again, she met a car accident that gave the authorities another reason to keep her from taking care of her own child once more.

In a recent Facebook post, Sabrina shared something about this tragedy in her life and expressed how she regretted the choices she made.

In the said post, Sabrina said she was not capable of being a nasty person and that everyone close to her knew that. She shared that having a family was the only thing she had ever dreamed of because she did not have a sense of belongingness as she was growing up. She said having her own family was a "dream come true."

"And now, you say I don't deserve to have my family because of 'choices' that I've made. I've made so many good choices you would think that you would understand that I'm not always going to be perfect. Sometimes when we make choices we don't even realize that we are making them. I didn't," explained Sabrina.

According to Sabrina, she would have never made that wrong choice had she known that the things she was going through now were going to happen. She went on to say that she has realized that no matter what she does, people will never consider it good enough. She said some people simply find pleasure in hurting her and destroying her family.

"I feel like Abraham must have felt in the Bible. When God asked him to sacrifice his only son," she said.

Meanwhile, shortly after being released from jail, Sabrina posted a topless photo of her on Facebook, sparking speculations that she was on drugs again. Last week, she was arrested on charges related to drugs.

The next episode of "Return to Amish" airs on Sunday, June 4, at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC.