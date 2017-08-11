'Rez Infinite' PC, VR Support News: Tetsuya Mizuguchi's Remastered Game Released for PC with VR Support

PlayStation official website A screenshot from the "Rez Infinite" game on PlayStation 4.

Enhance Games surprised "Rez" fans as they have just released the critically acclaimed rail shooter game "Rez Infinite" for PC via Steam and on the Oculus Store.

Released last year for PlayStation VR, "Rez Infinite" is the fully remastered version of the 2001 musical rail shooter "Rez."

Now, Enhance Games has something even better to offer.

"We are extremely excited to finally bring Rez/Rez Infinite to PC. It was a long time coming but now we have the best version yet, " Enhance Games founder and "Rez" creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi reportedly said.

He added, "With 4K support, up to double the texture quality, advanced graphic options as well as multiple controller options, we hope to introduce our game to a new audience who've never played Rez before and those who haven't picked it up in a while."

More importantly, Mizuguchi also announced that the newly released PC version of the game can not only be played on regular monitors, but it can now be experienced in Virtual Reality (VR) with the Oculus Rift and HTC VIVE systems as well.

As reported by VideoGamer, Mizuguchi claims that this release is the best version of the game yet.

It also comes with a new View Mode, support for multiple controllers and mouse, and unrestricted resolution.

Currently, "Rez Infinite" for PC is available for the discounted price of $20 on Steam and the Oculus Store. However, starting on Aug. 16, it will go back to its original price, which is at $25. The game is reportedly coming to Google Daydream as well later this year.

Also, for a limited time, those who purchase the game on Steam will get their hands on the Digital Deluxe DLC package for free. It contains Hydelic's Area X digital soundtrack sampler, which has seven tracks, as well as a digital excerpt from the "Rez Infinite Retrospective" art book, 20 desktop wallpapers, and a set of original avatars.