'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador on Her Weight Loss Journey and Friendship with Tamra Judge

Facebook/Real Housewives of Orange County Shannon Beador says that part of her weight-loss plan is staying away from alcohol.

Shannon Beador has been going through some tough times in the latest season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," but luckily, she has a good friend she can always rely on.

It is no secret that Shannon is struggling with her weight, and aside from her husband, she has found support from one of her "RHOC" castmates, Tamra Judge. If one would think about it clearly, it does not make sense for a person like Shannon, who is experiencing weight gain problems, to be close friends with a fitness competitor such as Tamra. But that is what actually happened, and the two have become such close friends ever since Shannon's weight problems started to surface. And come to think of it, Tamra is exactly the person Shannon needs to help cut off some weight.

"She is such a supporter of me, and she realizes that you have ups and downs," Shannon dishes out on her friendship with Tamra. "She cares about me, and she definitely wants me to lose weight."

While the reality star did admit that she finds it difficult sometimes to be friends with a fitness enthusiast, she also shared that Tamra has become "an amazing positive influence" on her as the 49-year-old constantly tries to push her to do more and become better as she continues her efforts to lose weight.

It should be remembered that back in July, Shannon finally took the step of trying to lose weight.

"I'm ready to lose the weight. I mean, Tim it's not normal. I've gained so much weight in a year. I got stressed," the 53-year-old Shannon told her fitness coach Tim Ramirez. Now, less than a month later, Shannon says she has lost 15 pounds — all thanks to her own efforts as well as the people behind her back who push her to do better.