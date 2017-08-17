Ric Flair Health Condition Latest News Update: WWE Hall of Famer Now Recovering After Surgery

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/steve cranston) Retired professional wrestler Ric Flair speaks at the Magic City Comic Con.

Ric Flair is in the process of recovery after his surgery, the professional wrestling icon's reps confirmed.

On Tuesday, Legacy Talent and Entertainment CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni assured Flair's fans that the procedure was not heart-related. She also confirmed that the surgery was a success and Flair is now resting.

"Ric had surgery today ... am happy 2report it was a success," she tweeted. Zanoni noted, however, that Flair and his family still need prayers from everyone as he continues to recover.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer was placed into a medically induced coma earlier this week before undergoing colon surgery. The procedure had to be done to get rid of a blockage that resulted in Flair's different health problems, including failure of the kidney. As a result, the wrestling legend is now on kidney dialysis.

While the surgery was considered successful, Flair needs to stay in the hospital for further monitoring since more issues are involved. One of the objectives is to make his kidneys function again.

Upon discovering Flair's condition, WWE superstars took to Twitter to share their messages of support for him.

"Thinking of @RicFlairNatrBoy as he recovers," tweeted Mick Foley. "I believe Ric has far more styling and profiling left to do in his lifetime."

"Ric Flair only prayers, love and positive thoughts, now it's time to kick out because you can and you will always be 'The Man' my brother," Hulk Hogan wrote Tuesday.

Flair started in the wrestling industry in the early 70s. The 68-year-old is best known for being one of the most charismatic personalities in the business and he is often invited to events as a motivational speaker. Because of his character and popularity, he has transcended into proffesional sports numerous times, with some athletes coming up with their own versions of his wrestling promos.