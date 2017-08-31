Ric Flair Health Condition Update: WWE Hall of Famer to Begin Physical Therapy

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Steve Cranston) Retired professional wrestler Ric Flair speaks at the Magic City Comic Con.

There is more great news with regard to the health condition of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who is currently recovering following his hospitalization and surgery.

Flair's fiancée, Wendy Barlow, took to Facebook to share a positive update on Flair's health as she thanks fans for the prayers and support they continue to send their way.

He is doing very well for a man who has been through so much! He will begin Physical Therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think. I can honestly say I have witnessed a miracle.

The Twitter account of the WWE legend also gave fans a message of assurance, teasing that he will soon be back on his feet. He tweeted a photo of himself looking dashing as ever and included an inspiring caption that reads:

Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were. Naitch WILL be back!

Flair was taken to the hospital by Barlow a couple of weeks due to "severe abdominal pain," which was revealed to be due to "multiple organ failure."

She has vowed to make sure that The Nature Boy gets the best care and recovers as soon as possible. Barlow also clarified that he did not undergo colon surgery as reports claimed, but another kind.

Meanwhile, Flair's daughter and WWE superstar Charlotte took some time off to be by her father's side. Her most recent appearance was a match against SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya.

Prior to the latest update, Legacy Talent and Entertainment representative Melinda Morris Zanoni tweeted on Aug. 20 that while he is "awake, communicating and progressing," he needs to rest "for the first time in 40 years" due to complications.