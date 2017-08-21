Ric Flair Health Condition Update: WWE Star 'Awake' and Getting Better, Says Rep

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/steve cranston) Retired professional wrestler Ric Flair speaks at the Magic City Comic Con.

Ric Flair is now getting better after his emergency surgery.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar is "awake, communicating and progressing," according to his rep Melinda Morris Zanoni (via TMZ Sports). The good news comes after Flair suffered from multiple organ problems earlier this week. Latest updates from Zanoni suggest the former pro wrestler is making strides toward a full recovery.

Zanoni clarified that Flair is not yet completely out of the woods due to some "complications," so he needs more time to rest. She also thanked fans for their continuous support and well wishes for the 68-year-old.



As Daily Mail pointed out, Flair's rep also described him as a "survivor" in her series of tweets. Zanoni reminded the 16-time World Champion's fans that this is not the first time he went through a life-threatening situation. Flair survived a plane crash in 1975 and "being struck by lightning" in the '70s. Additionally, she urged fans not to believe everything they read online because some media outlets have been making false reports about Flair's condition.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer recently offered more details about what Flair's recent week has been like after undergoing surgery. Although Flair's health is improving, the process of recovery is not that fast.

"[Flair] had an external pacemaker put in to help his heart, and the last I heard is that his heart is beating normally, so that is a positive. And he's on the kidney dialysis. It's definitely better than it was Monday — Tuesday, when things looked really bad, but it's still a rough go and it's going to be a rough go for awhile," Meltzer revealed.

Meltzer added that Flair still has an "infection" and it has been quite difficult to give him antibiotics because of his "weakened condition."

He continued, "So it's a bad situation."