Ric Flair Health Condition Update: WWE Superstar Thanks Fans for Their Support in New Video

Ric Flair recently delighted fans by releasing a video update about his health.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon was declared in critical condition last month after undergoing surgery for his abdominal pain. Flair's supporters have been offering prayers for his speedy recovery since news of his health problem broke out, but he relieved everyone's fears by posting an update this weekend.

"I'm backkkk! Thanks to everyone for the support these past couple weeks," the Nature Boy said on Twitter. "I ain't dead yet mother f***kers! Wooooo!" He went on to thank fans for their unwavering support and promised to see them in the "very, very, very, very, very, very near future."

The 68-year-old had to be placed in a medically induced coma to relieve a blockage in his intestine. His fiancée, Wendy Barlow, gave an update last week, saying his recovery was miraculous.

"I can honestly say I have witnessed a miracle," she wrote on Facebook. "He is doing very well for a man who has been through so much." Barlow mentioned that Flair will start physical therapy soon and will be back out "sooner" than they would expect.

Flair's daughter, WWE's Charlotte Flair, also expressed gratitude to her father's fans. However, she admitted that Flair still has to face "a long road" in his journey to recovery. "It's probably the hardest two weeks I've had, but man, my dad's a fighter. I just want to thank everyone. He's got nine lives," she shared during a recent "SmackDown Live" interview (via Cageside Seats).

Flair started his wrestling career in 1972 when he joined the American Wrestling Association. He entered the WWF (now WWE) in 1991 after gaining popularity during his stint in the WCW and National Wrestling Alliance. After the WCW was bought out, Flair made his WWE comeback in the early 2000s.