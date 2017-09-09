Ric Flair Updates: Wrestling Legend in Good Condition, Reveals Brooke Hogan

Twitter/Ric Flair Ric Flair with daughter Charlotte in a recent Twitter photo

Despite Ric Flair's health condition, Brooke Hogan has said that it is still possible for the wrestling legend to stage a comeback at the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) ring, as he is indestructible.

Hogan, daughter of wrestling icon Hulk, has revealed in a recent interview that she had spoken with Flair when she visited her father and that he sounded energetic. Based on her interaction with Flair, Hogan opined that the wrestler is in good condition, which is something to be celebrated by his fans.

To recall, it was reported last month that Flair was placed in medically induced comatose due to multiple organ failures. Prior to his surgery, Flair had admitted in an interview that the only vice that he had was drinking and that he never had any addiction problems, such as marijuana and cocaine.

While drinking was the only vice he had, it was the very the same thing that exacerbated his abdominal pains that led to other complications. However, it is apparent that it did not take long for the wrestling legend to recover as, last week, he already posted a video on his social media account and announced his recovery.

"Hey, to all my fans out there, let it be known worldwide that NB—wooooo!—is back up and running," Flair said in the video, wearing a T-shirt that read, "I Ain't Dead Yet M F------. I want to tell all my fans out there, thank you for all the love and support and I will see you in the very, very, very, very, very, very near future. Wooooo," Flair said in the video.

I'm Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO! https://t.co/1ZgKVjFH8x pic.twitter.com/AHSSyE8JT1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 2, 2017

Meanwhile, apart from revealing that Flair is in good condition, Hogan also shared that it is possible for her father to go back to wrestling. According to the younger Hogan, while her father does not have concrete plans as of yet, he is known for making crazy decisions and may stage a comeback in the WWE ring.

"Wrestling is always in your heart, it's like a parasite, it just stays there," Hogan said.