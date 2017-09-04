Rich Piana's Death Updates: Bodybuilder's Girlfriend Belies Rumors Claiming He Died of Steroid Overdose

Facebook/Rich Piana Rich Piana and girlfriend Chanel Jansen during a vacation in Cancun, Mexico last June.

Rich Piana's girlfriend has finally addressed the rumors surrounding his death.

Chanel Jansen, the girlfriend of the bodybuilder who met his demise last Aug. 25, finally set the record straight on what actually happened that led to Piana's death. In a lengthy YouTube video, Jansen went to reveal that she was actually giving Piana a haircut on Aug. 10 when he suddenly lost his consciousness.

According to Jansen, she initially thought that the bodybuilder was only doing some stretching exercises until he finally fell back on her. As she was asking him if he was okay, it was when she realized that something was seriously wrong as Piana's eyes were rolling.

"I went to catch him and he was sweating so he slipped, bumped his head, fell back," Jansen said.

Jansen also claimed that she had given Piana some chest compressions even before the ambulance arrived. However, in the hospital, she was told by the doctors that Piana that, although he was still alive, the heart attack he suffered from was so bad that he was gone before he even hit the floor.

While Piana was placed under medically induced comatose for two weeks before he was finally removed from life support, a move that is stated on Piana's last will and testament, Jansen revealed that he was actually breathing on his own for almost a week before his passing.

"They said he had no chance of a meaningful recovery and he was in a vegetative state. I said, 'It's a good thing it's not up to me, because I love him so much I'm too selfish to make that decision (take him off life support).' He was breathing on his own for nearly a week, and then he just let go," Jansen told People in an exclusive interview.

Prior to Piana's demise, there were rumors claiming that the bodybuilder may have had a steroid overdose as authorities found 20 bottles of steroids in his home after he was brought to the hospital. Apart from steroid, it was also suspected that he may also had drug abuse as white powder was also found in his place.

However, Jansen dismissed all the rumors as she said that Piana had been using steroids for 20 years and that the white substance found and suspected to be cocaine was actually a pre-workout powder.

According to Piana's girlfriend, days before he suffered from heart attack, she already noticed that something was wrong with him as he was having difficulty breathing and was vomiting but refused to see a doctor despite her coaxing.