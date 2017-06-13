Richard Hammond Health Condition Update: 'Grand Tour' Presenter Injures Knee in Car Accident

It has been known to his fans that Richard Hammond is prone to crashing. Most of these crashes have not caused him to lose anything major or any serious harm; however, this time, the British presenter may have suffered a bit of a broken knee.

Facebook/thegrandtour A promotional image for "The Grand Tour."

"The Grand Tour" host has been reported to be in a car accident this week while filming the show in St. Gallen, Switzerland. Hammond was riding the Rimac Concept One and was taken out of the vehicle and rushed to the hospital very quickly.

As it turns out, the former "Top Gear" presenter suffered a fracture on his knee after the crash. Besides this, Hammond suffered no other major health concerns — something that co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson shared on his Twitter.

"It was the biggest car crash I've ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK," he said.

The Grand Tour Twitter page also shared that Hammond is doing great. He is reported to be conscious, talking and even climbed out of the wreckage moments before the vehicle burst into flames. The update also expressed the crew's relief that the presenter suffered no serious damage.

To share his recovery, the 47-year-old host uploaded a video of himself in the hospital while talking about his injury. He explained what the doctors have done to his broken knee, even putting up a picture of it. Hammond also thanked all the medical professionals who have helped him throughout his recovery. He talked about co-presenter James May drinking for him the night before the video and sent out an apology to his wife and daughters for being a "colossal idiot."

As reported by the BBC, a major "disintegration" of the vehicle's front tire is what most likely caused the accident.

The latest crash happened less than three months after Hammond was injured from falling off his motorbike. The accident happened while the trio was shooting "The Grand Tour" in Mozambique.

"Yes, I fell off but yes, I'm fine. Sorry," Hammond said on Drivetribe about his accident. "Thanks for inquiries re my slight shunt whilst filming for GT. I can confirm that yes, I fell off a bike, many times, in fact and yes, I banged my head and everything else. But life goes on."