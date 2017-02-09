'Rick and Morty' News: Show Co-Creator Dan Harmon Addresses Season 3 Queries in a Musical Way

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Many fans have expressed frustration over season 3 of "Rick and Morty" being delayed, and while there is still no known release date for when the new episodes may arrive, show co-creator Dan Harmon is still keeping things interesting in his own way.

Facebook courtesy of Rick and MortyNo release date is currently set for season 3 of 'Rick and Morty'

During a recent public appearance, Harmon found yet another way to answer fans who are still constantly asking about where the third season is, and he replied by showing off his musical side.

Channeling his inner rapper, Harmon, with a little help from his handy music machine, began to rhythmically reveal details about where the third season is currently at.

Harmon then proceeded to repeat the phrase, "they're drawing it," a few different ways before launching into a quick verse explaining the very basics of the cartoon creation process.

Harmon also cleared things up a little bit for fans who have previously told him to return to drawing up new episodes, sharing that he is not in charge of that particular part of show development, adding that "the show wouldn't exist" if he was the one actually tasked with drawing it.

The show co-creator then concluded his rap by saying one last time that "they're drawing it."

In any case, it simply looks like "Rick and Morty" fans will just have to stay on standby for a while longer before they see new episodes of the show.

Previously, Harmon also revealed over on Twitter that the show being delayed is not due to any "dramatic" reason and that there is no "hidden truth" behind why the new episodes are not here just yet.

Harmon also noted that asking him to release new episodes of season 3 "accomplishes nothing."

More news about the current status of the third season of "Rick and Morty" should be made available in the near future.