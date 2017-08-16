'Rick and Morty Origins' Part 1: Bond of Fun-Loving, Creative Friends Started Today's Thriving Animated Series

Facebook/RickandMorty Promotional image for "Rick and Morty."

Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" is one of the most popular and unique animated series in TV today. With the release of "Rick and Morty Origins" Part 1, fans learned how equally-creative friends who loved fun stuff started a thriving out-of-this-world adventure show.

The first video, which premiered recently, featured interviews and several old home videos that dated back even to the time before series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon first met.

Roiland stated that meeting his friends, Sevan Najarian and Abed Gheith, was an important event for him because it was "the beginning of ... actually creating content."

Najarian shared that he first met Roiland in college, and he was already inclined to video content at the time. They would make advertisements with animated contents for local businesses. Meanwhile, Gheith described meeting Roiland and Najarian as "kindred spirit kind of thing" and they enjoyed making home videos of "funny stuff."

They all agreed that their friendship clicked mostly because they all understood each other's humor, which, according to Gheith, was "almost like a language that you spoke that no one else understood." From simple funny videos, the three ventured to making ads for local businesses.

Meanwhile, before meeting Roiland, most of Harmon's creative foundation and experiences were spent with his friend Rob Schrab. According to Harmon, one of the reasons they bonded well was because they shared the same "taste for pop cultural kind of meta humor."

Harmon first went to Los Angeles when Schrab had the opportunity to make his comic book into a film. However, both of them agree that their first scripts for feature films and TV shows practically "went nowhere."

They then decided not to wait for a studio's approval and independently produced short movies. They also created a platform called Channel 101 where startup creators were encouraged to submit five-minute TV shows. And that was how Roiland, Najarian and Gheith met Harmon and Schrab.

Schrab also recalled that Roiland's big break after many other submitted works was the show "House of Cosbys." It also paved the way for Roiland and Harmon to start collaborating.

Meanwhile, the next episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 titled "The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy" airs on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.