'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Air Date, News: Adult Swim Announces Summer Release, Shares 'Alien: Covenant'-themed Clip

"Rick and Morty" already aired its season 3 premiere episode on April Fool's Day, but fans are anxiously awaiting the rest of the season. It does not seem like there is much of a wait, though, since the show's third installment is expected to air this summer.

Facebook/RickandMorty'Rick and Morty' season 3 premieres this summer.

This much was revealed in April by Adult Swim when a video was posted on its Facebook page. Captioned "This Summer," the 15-second clip saw Morty about to poke a pickle with a screwdriver when it suddenly became animated and turned itself over.

"I turned myself into a pickle, Morty," the pickle says in Rick's voice. "I'm pickle Rick!"

The short video then announces that the new season will be coming this summer, much to the fans' excitement.

The season 3 premiere of "Rick and Morty" was aired on April 1 as a surprise. But "Rick and Morty" is just a gift that keeps on giving, as the episode sparked renewed interest in a particular discontinued Szechuan dipping sauce from McDonald's. The sauce accompanied an order of chicken nuggets and was released by the fast food giant in 1998 as part of Disney's promotion of the animated classic, "Mulan."

The "Rick and Morty" episode reignited the public's desire to have the Szechuan dipping sauce back, launching a popular petition along the way. Started by Gabriel Cohen on change.org, the petition has over 22,000 supporters as of writing. Moreover, the sauce is so sought after that an old packet of it fetched $14,700 on eBay.

More recently, Adult Swim posted a clip of "Rick and Morty" in order to promote the upcoming film, "Alien: Covenant." And while the video is less than a minute long and does not really reveal anything about the third season, it still managed to excite fans.

The clip sees Rick and Morty traveling through space to answer a distress call that turns out to be coming from the colony ship Covenant. They board the ship and soon encounter a facehugger that quickly attaches itself to Rick. Morty is then surprised to find that the weird creature is dead, and Rick credits it to the alcohol and drugs in his system.