'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Cancelled or Renewed: Dan Harmon Assures Fans Show Isn't Ending; No Feud with Justin Roiland

There's no truth to stories going around that "Rick and Morty" season 3 isn't moving forward because of a feud between the co-creators, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. Harmon himself assured fans that the show is not yet ending despite the delays.

So, what's taking up "Rick and Morty" season 3's premiere? Harmon explained in a series of posts on Twitter that he's "very regretful" that the new episodes of the animated show are "taking way too long." Despite several stories about his supposed conflict with Roiland, Harmon said there really is no drama going on behind the scenes as production is a boring work process.

"The reason S3 took long is because it took long to write, because it was S3 of a show that we were scared to make worse than S2 or S1," Harmon clarified. "It's a common yet odd phenomenon," he continued, adding it was important to make the show better for the fans.

He also joked that perhaps fighting with Roiland, as the rumors suggested, might have been a good idea. "It might have sped us up," Harmon said.

As I speak, more articles are coming out about me and Justin fighting. Because it's a less boring reason for a season to take long, — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) June 24, 2017

Roiland, on the other hand, blasted earlier reports that he and Harmon were not on good terms. He also apologized to fans on Twitter, albeit sarcastically, about the proliferation of fake stories about "Rick and Morty" season 3.

"Rick and Morty" airs on the Adult Swim block on Cartoon Network. Previously, the network aired the first episode of season 3 in April but no more episodes came after this. Even with Harmon's assurance it will return, however, the show still has no confirmed date of airing.

"Rick and Morty" features the voices of Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke, and Kari Wahlgren. The show first aired in 2013 and is nominated at this year's Teen Choice Awards for Choice Animated TV Show.