'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers: Rick's True Intentions Will Never Be Revealed; Series to Focus More on Beth

The showrunners of "Rick and Morty" revealed that fans of the mature cartoon series will never know the true intentions of Rick's actions. Meanwhile, the new season of "Rick and Morty" will focus on Beth's development as a character.

Adult Swim announced that "Rick and Morty" would be returning to the network with season 3 via a teaser trailer that was released last month.

It took the showrunners, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, almost two years to continue the adult cartoon series since its second season ended in October 2015. In an interview with Time, Harmon explained that it took them longer to write season 3 because of worrying about things that didn't really matter.

"I think it just hit a critical mass of thinking about the writing as being possible to screw up. ... The bottom line is that things that took you five minutes to do in season one take 15 minutes to do all of a sudden," Harmon explained.

One of the things Harmon also talked about was whether fans will ever get to see the real reasons behind Rick's actions, whether he really cares for his family or he's just using them to achieve a goal.

"No, I don't think we will. ... I don't think there's a single truth that you could ever learn about what's going on in Rick's head that couldn't also be undercut," he said.

Even though season 3 has yet to begin its regular airing, the first episode titled "Rickshank Redemption," already aired on the Adult Swim and during a portion of Cartoon Network's programming on April Fool's Day.

On that episode, Beth and Jerry finally took divorce seriously, which leaves a lot of room for Beth to grow as a character.

"She has been defining her life by her marriage straight out of high school. ... That excuse being removed, it just allows us to put the spotlight on Beth a little bit and start asking a few more questions about her, who she is in a vacuum," Harmon explained.

But even though Beth will have a lot of growth this season, Harmon assured that Jerry will still be a significant character in the following episodes. So, fans can still expect to see Jerry with his family even though he isn't really in good terms with Beth.

"Rick and Morty" season 3 premieres on Sunday, July 30 at 11 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.