'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date News: Show Cancelled Due to Harmon and Roiland's Creative Differences?

There is another thing that "Rick and Morty" fans will be frustrated about. The hit adult animated science-fiction sitcom might reportedly get canceled. The cancelation is rumored to be caused by the creative differences that creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have.

Facebook/RickandMortyA promotional image for "Rick and Morty"

Many were left stunned last April 1 after Adult Swim aired the first episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3. However, no new episode followed since. Due to this, fans cannot help but speculate that there might be something terrible going on behind the camera.

In a past interview, Harmon provided some insight as to what is causing the delay. He then said that he and Roiland would sometimes get in fights about the content of the new episodes.

"What I will tell you is it's late because of us, it's late because of me," Indie Wire quoted Harmon as saying during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival last January. "If [co-creator] Justin [Roiland] were here, he'd agree. He and I would go, 'Yeah, we f–ked up,' and it's hard to put your finger on how we f–ked up.' 'Rick and Morty' keeps taking longer and longer to write, and I don't know why," he added.

Fearing his remarks would be taken out of context, Harmon clarified what he really meant Twitter. He said that he was just joking when he blamed Roiland for the delay of "Rick and Morty" season 3, explaining that the term "fighting" is more of arguments in the writer's room rather than any personal clashes.

"I tell you, as a self-destructively honest guy, Justin and I have literally never fought," Harmon reiterated. "Season 3 isn't late because of 'fighting.'"

The second episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 is titled "Rickmancing the Stone." It is expected to hit the small screen this summer.