'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date, Plot Rumors: What the Title Means for Upcoming Episode

"Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 2 is not airing until next month. Thankfully, there are a few details that fans can get busy with while they wait.

(Photo: Adult Swim)A screenshot from "Rick and Morty."

Adult Swim has revealed that the next episode of the hit animated series is titled "Rickmancing the Stone," which is another reference to a classic movie.

Fans of "Rick and Morty" know by now that the titles of the episodes are usually very telling. The creators play with titles of movies or shows, hinting what the episode will be about.

With regard to "Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 2, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are likely hinting a connection to the romance adventure film, "Romancing the Stone."

The film stars Kathleen Turner as a romantic-adventure writer thrust in a real-life adventure to save her sister. She gets the help of a brash mercenary played by Michael Douglas. As they go about the Colombian jungle adventure, the two eventually find love.

"Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 2 is expected to be inspired from this. Some believe that the similarity will go as far as Rick falling in love in the middle of his adventure with Morty.

However, many believe this is highly unlikely. Instead, the installment is expected to recreate some of the most memorable scenes from "Romancing the Stone," including Douglas' character chasing an alligator who has eaten a gem or making a campfire with narcotics.