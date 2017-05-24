'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date, Spoilers: Summer to Be in Serious Danger? Jerry Could Be Ultimately Out of the Picture

The second episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 is not airing until July, but the premiere did a good enough job to tease what's ahead.

(Photo: Adult Swim)A promotional image for "Rick and Morty" season 3.

The end of the first episode saw the wipe-out of the Citadel of Ricks and the Galactic Federation. It also saw Morty's family changed forever with his father Jerry moving out.

If there is one thing that is important to Morty, it is his family. "Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 2 will see the aftermath of the split and what the family dynamic will look like with Jerry out of the picture.

Rick also teased in the premiere that things are just going to get darker. "Welcome to the darkest year of our adventures. First thing that's different — no more dad, Morty," he tells his grandson.

This could be a hint that Jerry will not be part of "Rick and Morty" season 3, or at least not as significant as he was in the first two seasons. This will reportedly pit Rick against Morty, who was heartbroken by what happened.

However, that does not mean that they are not going on adventures. "Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 2 titled "Rickmancing the Stone" is expected to see them do just that.

The title of the episode is a play to the 1984 action-adventure romantic comedy "Romancing the Stone," which saw a romantic-adventure writer team up with a brash mercenary to save his sister.

If this will reflect what will happen in "Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 2, it is possible that Summer will find herself in big trouble and it will be up to Rick and Morty to save her.

The two may not be in good terms at the moment, but they will have to set aside their feelings to put Summer out of harm's way. No details about the installment have been revealed though.

"Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 2, "Rickmancing the Stone," is expected to air sometime in July.