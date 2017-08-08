'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers: Who Are The Vindicators?

(Photo: YouTube/Adult Swim) A screenshot from the promo for "Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 4, "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender."

After watching Pickle Rick experience the most outrageous adventures even a human would not dare to imagine, fans will get to see him work in a team in next week's episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3.

The upcoming episode, "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender," will feature a ragtag group of heroes known as the Vindicators.

From what the promo for "Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 4 reveals, the group includes a hero named Maximus Renegade Star Soldier, who loves happy hour and someone who Morty seems to be a big fan of.

There is also levitating woman with spatial powers and a purple aura, a man with construction beams for weapons, a cyborg alligator and one who appears to be made of stone clay.

The Vindicators were first teased in the "Rick and Morty" season 3 trailer, in which they appear to have reached out to Rick for help. The scientist showed no interest in being part of a "literal call to adventure," but Morty appears to have convinced him.

As revealed in the episode 4 promo, they are up against a villain called Worldender, who defies his name and decides to "end more than worlds."

There is no synopsis for the episode yet, but it is looking to treat viewers another half hour of fun and mayhem that is different from what the previous installment provided.

Last week's "Rick and Morty" season 3 episode saw Rick go to great lengths just to avoid taking part in a family therapy session with Dr. Wong (voiced by Susan Sarandon) by turning himself into a pickle.

He then went to even greater lengths to join in the end. Before he did, however, he left behind bloody carnage — he decapitated rats and used their legs to be able to walk around — and then teamed up with a brawny henchman named Jaguar (voiced by Danny Trejo) being held for what seems like forever by an organization they jointly took down.

"Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 4, "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender," airs Sunday, Aug. 13, at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.