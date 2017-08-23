'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers: Another Near Death in Outer Space

Next Sunday on "Rick and Morty," the titular characters will go on another adventure across the universe that will put their lives in danger.

Facebook/RickandMorty/ "Rick and Morty" season 3 episode 6 airs Sunday, Aug. 27, at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.

As revealed in the trailer of episode 6 of "Rick and Morty" season 3, titled "Rest and Ricklaxation," what was meant as a 20-minute journey across space stretches into six days of avoiding aliens and trying not to get killed.

A very restless Morty can be seen maneuvering the space cruiser, dodging the alien's blasters, and at the same time running away from them. He appears to be his usual panicked self.

Just before the aliens could catch up with them, Rick tinkers with the spacecraft's control box. He orders his grandson to fire their blasters toward what seems to be the source of the alien race's power. Before the explosion could hit them, Rick tells Morty to "pull up," and from the looks of it, he successfully dodges the blast. Their foes, however, are not as fortunate. They take a direct hit.

Toward the end of the clip, a scene features a flustered Morty yelling at his granddad, which most likely takes place after their brush with death.

"I can't f- do this anymore," yells Morty. "I was not in control of that situation at all," Rick retorts.

In the previous episode, titled "The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy," Rick took his soon to be ex-son-in-law in an adventure which, as expected, nearly got both of them killed. Apart from discovering more of Rick's wild side, he learned that he is practically a cyborg now. He had work on his limbs, and even on his major organs.

As of now, fans can only think of the possibilities. Rick could have gotten the upgrade prior to breaking out of Federal prison or he could have gotten the implants from jumping into other bodies, as seen in the season premiere.

