'Rick and Morty' Season 3, Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers: Their Next Stop is Atlantis

Facebook/RickandMorty Promotional image for "Rick and Morty."

In a short teaser, Adult Swim previewed that the next adventure in "Rick and Morty" will take place in the lost city of Atlantis.

"Rick and Morty" is an animated series on Adult Swim popular for its dark humor as well as its unique plot and set of characters. Its main protagonists, the genius grandfather Rick and his below-average grandson Morty, are both voiced by the show's co-creator Justin Roiland.

Based on the 50-second trailer for "Rick and Morty" season 3's seventh episode titled "The Ricklantis Mixup," the titular characters will embark on another adventure. This time around, they are diving deep into the ocean to where Atlantis is.

The video teaser begins with Rick and Morty in their garage/science lab where the drunk genius grandfather is attaching an arrow to an airgun while his grandson fixes his scuba diving attire as part of their preparations for their Atlantis trip.

Rick says: "All right Morty, ready for our adventure to the Lost City of Atlantis?" Morty, then energetically responds: "Ready as I'll ever be Rick!"

Meanwhile, fans may also notice how happy Morty and Rick are after they pop back out of the portal. While the trailer only shows Rick's reaction after their underwater adventure, Morty is evidently smiling — which rarely happens especially after their wild exploits outside Dimension C-137.

In most cases since season 1, Morty is forcibly dragged by Rick to go on an intergalactic escapade where the former becomes extremely hurt or traumatized.

For example, in season 3's sixth episode, the episode opened with Morty losing a chance to hit on his long-time crush Jessica (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) because Rick arrived and dragged him off to another adventure that went horribly wrong.

In the early scenes of the episode, Morty relentlessly cursed Rick for getting him in a situation that almost killed them. For him, that was the last straw.

Unlike his normal response, Rick agreed with Morty and said: "Yes, this was insane. That was pure luck. I was not in control of that situation at all."

However, at the latter part of the episode, Rick was back to his normal self and once again dragged Morty into their green portal. Unfortunately, Morty was obviously just too tired to protest.

In light of the Labor Day weekend celebration, the airing of "Rick and Morty's" next episode was moved to next Sunday, Sept. 10, at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.