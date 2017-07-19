'Rick and Morty' Season 3 News, Air Date: New Promo Features Different Art Styles

Facebook/RickandMorty 'Rick and Morty' season 3 will premiere on July 30.

"Rick and Morty" season 3 is only a little over a week away from its return, and Adult Swm is preparing for its arrival with a newly released promo.

The clip lasted over three minutes and featured the titular duo drawn in different art styles as they traverse through trippy dimensions. It opened with Rick pouring some blue chemical mixture from a test tube to a flask. He asked Morty to place the mixture on the shelf without dropping it. Even though Morty got mad at his grandfather for thinking he would ever drop the flask, he did exactly what he was told not to do. With the blue mixture on the ground, Rick and Morty go into a hallucinatory adventure full of color and oddities.

By the end of their trip, Rick and Morty were back to their old selves in the garage. Morty apologized for dropping the flask and spilling everything. When Morty asked what the flask contained, Rick revealed that it was acid or LSD, which explained everything that just transpired.

Fans have been waiting for the third season of "Rick and Morty" for a long time. The premiere episode of the new season was unexpectedly aired on April Fool's Day, much to everyone's joy and delight.

At the end of June, it was announced by none other than co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland that "Rick and Morty" would return on July 30. Harmon and Roiland revealed the news through a live stream, and also unveiled the trailer for all to see.

The trailer teased all the fun and adventures Rick and Morty will be getting themselves into in the upcoming season. It featured a homage to "Mad Max: Fury Road," while the premiere episode drew heavily from "The Shawshank Redemption."

"Rick and Morty" season 3 will air on Sunday, July 30, on Adult Swim.

Watch the new promo below: